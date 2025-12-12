Quiet weekend; Storms possible next week

Perfect weather for putting up the holiday lights this weekend, but not so great for hitting the slopes!

High pressure will keep it mild & dry through early next week. Record warmth won't be as likely as the last couple days, but temps will still run about 10-20 degrees above average.

A weak weather system could brush by late Sunday, but not do much more than usher in a few clouds and hopefully weaken valley inversions. A more active weather pattern likely develops by the middle of next week with at least a chance of valley rain & mountain snow. There's still uncertainty about how much moisture might make it's way into Utah, but as of now it looks like it'll stay dry across the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app