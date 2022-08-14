Watch Now
Flooding forces evacuations in Tooele County canyon

Heavy rain also causes flooding near Spanish Fork Canyon wildfire burn scar
Rainstorms throughout Saturday have resulted in flooding in at least two burn scar areas from wildfires in Utah.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Aug 13, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Rainstorms throughout Friday and Saturday have resulted in flooding in at least two burn scar areas from wildfires in Utah.

Residents of Stockton told FOX 13 News that the burn scar from the Jacob City Fire, which burned more than 4,000 acres last month in Tooele County, was experiencing floods.

The Stockton Police Department later announced that the mouth of Soldier Canyon was evacuated, and the Soldier Canyon Road had been shut down. Bureau of Land Management officials reported that Bald Mountain Road was also closed.

"Please avoid this area as to allow emergency and roads crews to work," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

In Spanish Fork Canyon, officials said Mill Fork was running high with water and debris on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said this was near the burn scar area of the 2018 Coal Hollow Fire. There have not yet been reports of road closures on U.S. Highway 6, which runs through the canyon.

Flooding near the same burn scar also resulted in a large amount of water and debris Friday in Dairy Fork.

This article will be updated as the situation develops and as more information becomes available.

