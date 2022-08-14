Flooding forces evacuations in Tooele County canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Rainstorms throughout Friday and Saturday have resulted in flooding in at least two burn scar areas from wildfires in Utah.

Residents of Stockton told FOX 13 News that the burn scar from the Jacob City Fire, which burned more than 4,000 acres last month in Tooele County, was experiencing floods.

The Stockton Police Department later announced that the mouth of Soldier Canyon was evacuated, and the Soldier Canyon Road had been shut down. Bureau of Land Management officials reported that Bald Mountain Road was also closed.

"Please avoid this area as to allow emergency and roads crews to work," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

TONIGHT: The #JacobCityFire (Stockton, UT) burn scar is flooding.



Debris flow is coming down Soldier Canyon.



I'm told it's still raining hard ... Responding law enforcement are asking people to avoid the area. #utwx | @fox13

📹Ranger M. Gochis pic.twitter.com/h3yiZ5PUAU — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 14, 2022

In Spanish Fork Canyon, officials said Mill Fork was running high with water and debris on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said this was near the burn scar area of the 2018 Coal Hollow Fire. There have not yet been reports of road closures on U.S. Highway 6, which runs through the canyon.

Mill Fork, at mile marker 197 on US Hwy 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. Water and debris running high out of the Coal Hollow burn scar from 2018. Dairy Fork, just west of here, also has debris running from a different drainage of that same 2018 fire. Clip #1/3 pic.twitter.com/HeoBWXbvqr — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 14, 2022

Flooding near the same burn scar also resulted in a large amount of water and debris Friday in Dairy Fork.

Debris from the Coal Hollow burn scar at Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon has produced this mess. See the difference? Utah County Public Works has removed over 200 dump truck loads of debris from Dairy Fork and Thistle catch basin. They will continue this work Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kNSBjOCRwT — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 13, 2022

This article will be updated as the situation develops and as more information becomes available.