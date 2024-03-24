Watch Now
Rain returns to the valleys, snow to the mountains

Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 23, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — After several spring-like days, gusty winds will usher in rain to most valleys and snow to the mountains all across Utah.

The strong, southwesterly winds have been in the 25 to 40 mph hour range between Salt Lake City and Logan. Gusts from 40 to 55 mph have been recorded in the west desert.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the main chain of mountains from north to south across the state.

The Cottonwood Canyons could see 15” to 20” of snow and Brian Head in southern Utah could pick up 16 inches.

Sunday looks to have rain and snow showers with a high of 46 degrees in Salt Lake City. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers through next Saturday.

St. George will be mostly cloudy Sunday with a high around 60, but temps should quickly return to the low 70’s.

