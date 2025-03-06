Rain, snow continues today before clearing out for the weekend

The midweek storm that barreled into Utah on Wednesday afternoon will continue to bring widespread snow and rain throughout the state on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect all along the Interstate 15 corridor until Friday evening.

Due to temperatures staying above freezing on Thursday, benches and valleys will mostly deal with rain during morning and afternoon commutes.

Like most systems that move in and out of the region at this time of year, this storm will primarily be elevation-dependent, with a rain-snow line starting at around 5,500 feet on Thursday and lowering to 4,500 feet by Friday morning.

Mountains across the state have the potential to receive 12-24 inches of new snowfall over the next 48 hours. Higher locations, such as the Cottonwoods, could see closer to 3-feet of new snow, while areas in the Wasatch Back and Southwest Wyoming will see less than six inches.

However, by Friday afternoon, even lower elevations in the valleys and benches in the Salt Lake City area could pick up between 2-4 inches of snow as daytime temperatures stay below average.

Most locations in northern Utah will barely hit the low 40s, with highs for the southern portion of the state settling in the mid-low 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Winds will also be a concern, with peak gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour possible in central and eastern Utah.

Snowy and rainy conditions won't remain around for long with temperatures climbing Saturday, even going well above average by Sunday afternoon.

