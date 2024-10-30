Rain & snow ending; Cool October day!

Watch Now
Rain & snow showers will taper off as the storm moves out. High pressure is going to briefly warm things up on Thursday & Friday. Another storm brings more widespread rain & snow this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cool with a slight chance of light rain & snow showers in the morning. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
