Rain & snow ending; Cool October day!

Rain & snow showers will taper off as the storm moves out. High pressure is going to briefly warm things up on Thursday & Friday. Another storm brings more widespread rain & snow this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cool with a slight chance of light rain & snow showers in the morning. Highs: Upper 40s.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
