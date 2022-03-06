Rain, snow, lightning and more hits Utah

Rain, snow and hail are falling across the Wasatch Front and beyond Saturday evening, and it's expected to continue through nearly all of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Weather Advisories for most of northern and central Utah as the storm system moves northward.

WEATHER ALERTS: Check the latest warnings, watches and advisories in your area

5:45 pm Headline update! Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valley. This will go in effect at 9 pm this evening and go through noon Sunday. Make sure you check @UDOTTRAFFIC for the current road conditions. #UTwx pic.twitter.com/wKNHsw80Gg — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 6, 2022

A mixture of rain and snow is expected across the Wasatch Front, with mostly rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

RADAR: Track the storm using FOX 13's interactive weather feature

Through the night, however, a cold front is expected to drop the snow levels to the valleys with about 1-4 inches possible. Mountain areas could see as much as 10 inches of snow.

Hail, lightning and thunder were seen in much of the southern and southwestern portions of the Salt Lake Valley early in the evening.

The NWS also reported graupel falling in the area, which they defined as "Soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets... freeze onto a snow crystal."

Some traffic delays have already been occurring throughout Saturday evening, and drivers are advised to expect more Sunday due to the snow.