Rain, snow, lightning and more hits Utah

Posted at 7:05 PM, Mar 05, 2022
Rain, snow and hail are falling across the Wasatch Front and beyond Saturday evening, and it's expected to continue through nearly all of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Weather Advisories for most of northern and central Utah as the storm system moves northward.

A mixture of rain and snow is expected across the Wasatch Front, with mostly rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

Through the night, however, a cold front is expected to drop the snow levels to the valleys with about 1-4 inches possible. Mountain areas could see as much as 10 inches of snow.

Hail, lightning and thunder were seen in much of the southern and southwestern portions of the Salt Lake Valley early in the evening.

The NWS also reported graupel falling in the area, which they defined as "Soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets... freeze onto a snow crystal."

Some traffic delays have already been occurring throughout Saturday evening, and drivers are advised to expect more Sunday due to the snow.

