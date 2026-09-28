Rainy & Cooler; Flood Threat High

Widespread heavy rainfall will bring a high chance of flash flooding across central and southern Utah today. Temps will be much cooler, but we should dry out & warm up by midweek.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Rain showers becoming likely along with a chance of afternoon & evening t-storms. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with showers & t-storms decreasing after midnight. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Rainy & cooler. Showers & thunderstorms will pop up in the morning, but be most likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Rain showers likely along with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 60.

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