Ready for next storm in weekend 1-2 punch?

SALT LAKE CITY — One round is done, but the next could bring the most snow Utah has seen this season.

The first part of the 1-2 punch that was forecast to strike the state over the weekend brought heavy snow and gusty winds to areas north of the Salt Lake area, but the rest is yet to come.

For round two, conditions will start to deteriorate across all of northern Utah on Saturday evening and continue through the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

Early on, the heaviest snow will fall in the Ogden, Eden, Liberty areas, along with the Wasatch Mountains.

By the time the storm lets up Monday, the mountains are expected to have received up to 3 feet of snow. After Friday's storm, the valleys are forecast to receive another 3-6 inches.

Below are some of the bigger snow totals through Saturday morning:

Powder Mountain - 22 inches

Brighton - 18"

Alta - 17.7"

Solitude - 17"

Park City Mountain - 17"

Nearly all of northern Utah remains under a Winter Storm Warning, with officials warning of dangerous travel conditions remaining in place as snow and high winds continue.

Logan Canyon has reopened from Logan to Beaver Mountain, however, Beaver Mountain to Garden City will remain closed until further notice.

Avalanche danger remains high and traveling in avalanche terrain is considered to be deadly and dangerous at all elevations. The Utah Avalanche Center said it expects the danger to rise to extreme levels when the new storm arrives.

