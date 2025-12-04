Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ready for snow? It's on the way!

Ready for snow? It's on the way! - Thursday, December 4
A significant winter storm will move in tonight, impacting northern & central Utah through Saturday night. Heavy mountain snow is likely with accumulations possible in the valleys as well.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then turning to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

