Ready to chill? Valley freeze warnings, heavy mountain snow expected

SALT LAKE CITY — If the thought of Halloween arriving in a few weeks didn't alert anyone to the change in seasons, the weather over the next few days will certainly do the trick.

Thursday and Friday morning will bring the first freeze warnings of the season to northern Utah and the Wasatch Front, with temperatures as low as 28 degrees Fahrenheit in many valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

On top of the cold temperatures, heave snowfall is expected in the mountain areas, including popular ski locations. While 2-8 inches is expected to be the norm in higher elevations, areas like Alta and elsewhere in the Upper Cottonwood Canyons could see up to 18 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service is also warning of potential lake effect snow for the Upper Cottonwood Canyons heading into Thursday morning.

With a freeze warning across much of northern Utah, residents should be aware of the potential for damaged crops and gardens. In preparation for the freeze and upcoming winter weather, people should:



Cover or protect vulnerable plants

Consider draining/winterizing sprinkler lines

Consider winterizing swamp coolers

Consider winterizing or protecting RVs and Campers

Although temperatures will dip to extremes by the end of the week, the sun and warmer weather will return by the weekend with temps in the 70s being felt Sunday through Tuesday.