Record heat again today; Cooler tomorrow

Early spring is feeling like summer!

A strong ridge of high pressure will help temperatures climb well above average again today. Record to near record heat is expected across most of the area this afternoon. But if that's too hot, too soon for you...relief is in sight!

A dry cold front will move through tonight & tomorrow with cooler air spilling in behind it. Temps will drop about 10-20 degrees lower than today, but it's still going to be very mild for March.

After warming up again this weekend, a potential change in the weather pattern is possible with showery & cooler weather likely by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

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