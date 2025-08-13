Record heat possible; Slightly cooler tomorrow

Near record heat today, but not for long! Slightly cooler the next few days. Moisture increases with a chance of dry t-storms later today & Thursday. Storms could bring rain Friday & Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 107.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.
