Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Record heat possible; Slightly cooler tomorrow

Record heat possible; Slightly cooler tomorrow- Wednesday, August 13
Posted
and last updated

Near record heat today, but not for long! Slightly cooler the next few days. Moisture increases with a chance of dry t-storms later today & Thursday. Storms could bring rain Friday & Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere