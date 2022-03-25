Record temps expected across Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar may not say it, but it will feel like a lot like summer across Utah this weekend with temperature records ripe to be broken.

TRACK THE TEMPS: Download the FREE Utah Weather Authority app to check the current temperature

After snow swept across northern Utah just last weekend, temperatures are forecast to hit the 80s in Salt Lake City and near 90 degrees in St. George.

If the thermometer hits the 80 mark Saturday or Sunday, it will be the earliest recorded 80 degree day in Salt Lake City history.

The National Weather Service gives Mother Nature an 83% chance of tying or breaking the Salt Lake City record for March 26 with a forecast temperature of 78 degrees, and a 99% chance of besting the March 27 record of 76 degrees.

National Weather Service Temperatures forecast for Utah this weekend

The summer-like weather is due to strong high pressure over the state. But residents shouldn't put away the jackets and coats just yet, as a new system is expected to move in Monday or Tuesday which will bring some rain and a return to normal temperatures.