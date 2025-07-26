Red Flag warnings in effect for weekend

Clouds over northern Utah this morning are clearing, and hazy sunshine is expected for the remainder of Saturday. Temperatures remain hot and near average for this time of year as southwest flow remains in place.

A passing trough to the west will increase wind gusts throughout the weekend, and fire weather is expected to remain critical for the eastern and southern parts of the state.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected with low relative humidity, down to 6%, in the afternoons. Red Flag Warnings go into effect at noon Saturday and will remain in place through 9 pm Sunday.

Little change is expected in the next week, with mainly hot and dry weather continuing. Peak heat will arrive on Tuesday, where highs will reach the upper 90s for the northern valleys, near 104 in St. George.

Models are hinting at some moisture moving into the region by Thursday, which could lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms across southeast Utah. Stay tuned.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 90s (around 94 °).

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 68°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 90s (around 95 °).

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s (around 97 °).

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Near 99 °.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near upper 60s (around 68 °).

Sunday: Sunny & hot again. Highs: Near 100 °.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs climbing near 103 °.

