Remember the 80s? Salt Lake City ties record temperature for date

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is rewriting the record books for April 12.

The city tied 1936 for the warmest April 12 on record with a high of 81 degrees. Not only is it the warmest day of the year so far, and the first 80 degree or warmer day, but it's the warmest temperature since October 9 when Salt Lake City hit 83 degrees.

Typically, Salt Lake City sees its first 80 degree day around May 3.

The normal high is 61 degrees and Salt Lake City doesn't see normal highs climb into the 80s until the month of June. Last year, the first 80 degree day occurred on April 11.

Above normal temperatures are forecast through this upcoming weekend with mid-70s likely Saturday and highs near 70 on Sunday.

Get outside and enjoy!

