Resorts close runs, cancel programs due to high winds

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Ski resorts in northern Utah have been forced to alter schedules and close runs due to the high winds whipping through the area Saturday.

The National Weather Service had warned that gusts up to and over 65 miles per hour were to be expected as the storm moved through. Video from across northern Utah and shared with FOX 13 News showed toppled trees and tumbleweeds flying across local roads.

Snowbird placed on its lifts are on hold at 9 a.m. because of the winds and expected heavy snowfall arriving in the afternoon.

Brighton alerted skiers that it had canceled its night riding program for Saturday evening.

On seven of 21 chairlifts were open at Deer Valley Resort as of noon, with teams monitoring conditions.

Sundance reports that all its lifts are currently on wind hold due to mid-mountain gusts reaching 60 miles per hour. They are currently determining their night skiing plans.

Snowbasin says its Becker, Wildcat Express, Littlecat Express, Wildcat Handle Tow, Grizzly Carpet and Wildflower Carpet lifts remain open.

Powder Mountain made the call Friday to cancel all skiing through Saturday afternoon, with the possibility of an evening schedule still taking place.