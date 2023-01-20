'Reverse waterfall' phenomenon caught on drone video in southwest Utah

IVINS, Utah — You'd excuse anyone visiting southwest Utah earlier this week for believing they had walked into some backwards universe.

While the state is known for some incredible waterfalls, what RJ Hooper captured on drone video near Ivins on Monday is truly extraordinary.

What appeared to be a waterfall flowing in the opposite direction was not an optical illusion. "Reverse waterfalls" occur in nature when strong winds hit cliffs and drive water upwards, instead of allowing them to follow their normal course thanks to gravity.

Incredible video below shows "reverse waterfall" in southwest Utah (RJ Hooper)

Full Reverse Waterfall

Sightings of these "reverse waterfalls" are pretty rare and not often documented when they do occur.

Esquire shared video of an occurrence in Australia's Royal National Park when heavy winds came off the ocean.

More "Reverse Waterfall" video from Utah below (RJ Hooper)

ReverseWaterfall1

ReverseWaterfall3

In a Facebook post, Hooper estimated the winds were about 60 miles per hour up the cliff when he shot his video.