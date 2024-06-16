Rollercoaster of temperatures coming up next week

A weak cold front moved in Saturday knocking down temperatures a few degrees and creating breezy conditions. While temperatures still remained above average, it'll be closer to average on Sunday as slightly cooler air continues to filer in. Highs on Father's Day Sunday will be in the lower 80s along the Wasatch Front and near 100 in St. George and in southeastern Utah. It'll remain breezy so the fire danger will be elevated, especially in southern Utah where a Red Flag Warning is in effect through Monday. A stronger cold front knocks highs down into 70s in northern and central Utah Monday and Tuesday and around 90 in southern Utah. Rain chances stay minimal with this cold front. High pressure builds back in mid to late next week with temperatures climbing back well above normal just in time for the start of summer on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Mild. Highs: Mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Breezy. Highs: Around 100.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Breezy. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 90s.