Roof shingles gone with the wind? Here's what to do

SALT LAKE CITY — Jon Brady and his crew go wherever the wind takes them, and Friday it brought them to the Olympus Cove neighborhood in Salt Lake City because as Brady himself said, “Mother nature is a force all its own.”

As owner of Aspen Roofing, Brady knows his company's call volume will increase when high winds roll into town.

“So the homeowner was alerted by a neighbor which usually is the case," Brady said while at one home that suffered some wind damage Friday. "He went up and sure enough, he was missing shingles because of high winds.”

This week alone, Brady explained how his staff has seen exterior damage on homes in areas like Salt Lake City, Orem, and Centerville. He recommends calling a professional if you see similar damage.

“I would not suggest doing it yourself, obviously," he said. "There are a lot of people who are hurt in our line of business, or who are trying to do what we do without the proper safety equipment.”

With the heavy winds blowing into the weekend, Brady says his emergency contractors are always on call and there are always contractors ready to help.

