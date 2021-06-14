Salt Lake City breaks historic temperature records; it'll only get hotter

SALT LAKE CITY — The heat wave forecast for Utah this week already lived up to its billing Monday, with temperatures only expected to rise.

Just after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said the temperature hit a record-breaking 102 degrees at its location near the Salt Lake City International Airport. The mark broke the day's previous record of 101 degrees set back in 1974.

But that was just the beginning as the NWS thermometer reached 103 degrees at around 5 p.m. Monday is the earliest Salt Lake City has reached that temperature ever, with the previous earliest being hit in 1940.

The National Weather Service says that many years never see temperatures reaching 103 degrees.

As of 4:44 PM Salt Lake City Airport has reached a new high temperature of 103°F today, and now makes today the hottest day of the year so far. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 14, 2021

However, Monday is expected to be the set-up to an even hotter Tuesday with FOX 13 meteorologists declaring it a First Alert Action Day. The designation is issued when the weather will have a big impact on a big part of the station's viewing area.

How hot did it get Monday? - June 14

Temperatures across Utah Tuesday are expected to hit the mid- to high-100s:

Salt Lake City: 105°

Moab: 108°

St. George: 110°

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for a large portion of the state until midnight Wednesday.