Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Salt Lake City breaks daily temperature record with 61° high

SLC High Temperature.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — If you feel like it's been warmer than usual this winter — and especially Sunday — it's not just your imagination.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Salt Lake City hit 61 degrees at approximately 5 p.m. That breaks the record for the highest-ever temperature for Feb. 2. The previous record for this calendar day was 59 degrees, set in 2018.

Meanwhile, the NWS of Salt Lake City said the next two days are expected to reach high temperatures "up to 20°F above seasonal normals."

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere