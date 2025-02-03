Salt Lake City breaks daily temperature record with 61° high

SALT LAKE CITY — If you feel like it's been warmer than usual this winter — and especially Sunday — it's not just your imagination.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Salt Lake City hit 61 degrees at approximately 5 p.m. That breaks the record for the highest-ever temperature for Feb. 2. The previous record for this calendar day was 59 degrees, set in 2018.

Meanwhile, the NWS of Salt Lake City said the next two days are expected to reach high temperatures "up to 20°F above seasonal normals."

The first full week of February will start very much on the warm side, with high temperatures running up to 20°F above seasonal normals both Monday and Tuesday. This will mean highs around 60°F for many valleys and around 70°F for lower Washington county. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/1jIlPa0kWY — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 2, 2025

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app