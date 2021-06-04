Salt Lake City hits 100 degrees earlier than ever before

SALT LAKE CITY — Weather experts predicted Friday would be a scorcher in northern Utah, and they were right as Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees in the afternoon; breaking records along the way.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City reported Friday was the earliest the city has hit 100 degrees, besting the record set just last year on June 5.

🥵 We have officially hit 100°F at Salt Lake City. Not only does this break the record for the date (previously 98°F in 2012), but it is the earliest SLC has hit 100°F on record. The previous earliest 100°F day was June 5, 2020. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, reaching the century mark also made it the hottest June 4 in Salt Lake City history by a whole two degrees. The previous record was 98 degrees back in 2012.

Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend, but as the NWS wrote in a tweet, "We won't say it's going to get cooler, but how about a little less hot?" Highs by Sunday are expected to reach only the low 90s and remain that way through the middle of next week.