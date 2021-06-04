Watch
Salt Lake City hits 100 degrees earlier than ever before

Scott Taylor and Associated Press
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 19:37:14-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Weather experts predicted Friday would be a scorcher in northern Utah, and they were right as Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees in the afternoon; breaking records along the way.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City reported Friday was the earliest the city has hit 100 degrees, besting the record set just last year on June 5.

Meanwhile, reaching the century mark also made it the hottest June 4 in Salt Lake City history by a whole two degrees. The previous record was 98 degrees back in 2012.

Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend, but as the NWS wrote in a tweet, "We won't say it's going to get cooler, but how about a little less hot?" Highs by Sunday are expected to reach only the low 90s and remain that way through the middle of next week.

