Salt Lake City hits 71°, tying record for warmest March 3 ever

SALT LAKE CITY — Forget spring, Salt Lake City felt a little summer-ish Thursday as temperatures hit 71 degrees, tying the all-time record for March 3.

LIVE RADAR: Follow storms as they approach Utah with FOX 13s live interactive radar

The temperature reached that point just after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. An hour earlier, another record was tied for the earliest 70 degree day of the year in city history. Before today, the earliest recorded 70 degree day was on March 3, 1921.

If the thermometer goes one degree higher, the temperature will tie the record for warmest March 3 ever in Salt Lake City.

But while the climate has been downright "balmy" along the Wasatch Front, things will take a bitterly cold turn over the weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD - Get the power of Utah's Weather Authority on your phone with the free app

Temperatures will drop by almost 30 degrees by Sunday with a series of storms set to impact Utah on Friday. Wet weather will hit the southern portion of the state Friday, with it moving to northern Utah later in the evening.

At first, valleys will see rain before snow falls throughout most of the region late Saturday and Sunday.

4) Next is what everybody is probably waiting on, which is our current thinking regarding snow. The sample points reflect the 25th through 75th percentile outcomes, showing a low-end and high-end forecast. Still plenty of forecast details to work out in the coming days #utwx pic.twitter.com/dKC7rswcwN — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 3, 2022

By early next week, temperatures will drop about 25 to 30 degrees lower than what Salt Lake City experienced Thursday.