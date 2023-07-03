Watch Now
Salt Lake City reaches 100 degrees for the first time this year

Scott Taylor and Associated Press
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 03, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in 2023, Salt Lake City has officially reached 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service's measuring site at the SLC International Airport clocked 100° Fahrenheit shortly before 2:45 p.m.

The hottest temperature for July 3 on record in Salt Lake City is 103° in 2001.

Last year, the temperature on this day was 99° — but there had already been four days of triple-digit temperatures prior to July 3.

