Salt Lake City reaches 100 degrees for the first time this year

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in 2023, Salt Lake City has officially reached 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service's measuring site at the SLC International Airport clocked 100° Fahrenheit shortly before 2:45 p.m.

We just reached 100 degrees for the first time this year, but a cooldown tomorrow will likely keep us below 100 for the remainder of the week. #utwx https://t.co/1UlqrpNwmP — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 3, 2023

The hottest temperature for July 3 on record in Salt Lake City is 103° in 2001.

Last year, the temperature on this day was 99° — but there had already been four days of triple-digit temperatures prior to July 3.