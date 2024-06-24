Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Salt Lake City reaches hottest temperature of 2024 so far

heat wave heatwave hot temperature record high generic graphic file photo stock image
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jun 23, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City hit 101 degrees, tying the daily record high for June 23. The previous record was over a decade ago in 2012.

Today's high of 101 degrees is the second time Salt Lake has seen triple-digit high temperatures this year and the hottest day of the year so far.

Back on June 13, the city saw a high temperature of 100 degrees. This is way ahead of schedule with the normal first 100-degree day occurring on July 7.

The earliest 100-degree day on record is June 4, 2021. Salt Lake City now averages 8 triple-digit days per year with a record 34 triple-digit days recorded back in 2022. This June is running nearly 6 degrees above normal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere