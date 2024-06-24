Salt Lake City reaches hottest temperature of 2024 so far

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday afternoon, Salt Lake City hit 101 degrees, tying the daily record high for June 23. The previous record was over a decade ago in 2012.

Today's high of 101 degrees is the second time Salt Lake has seen triple-digit high temperatures this year and the hottest day of the year so far.

Back on June 13, the city saw a high temperature of 100 degrees. This is way ahead of schedule with the normal first 100-degree day occurring on July 7.

The earliest 100-degree day on record is June 4, 2021. Salt Lake City now averages 8 triple-digit days per year with a record 34 triple-digit days recorded back in 2022. This June is running nearly 6 degrees above normal.