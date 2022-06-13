Salt Lake City sets new June 12 heat record, breaks 100 degrees for the first time this year

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, Utah's capital city experienced its highest temperature of any June 12 on record.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City announced that the Salt Lake City International Airport reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit at 5:39 p.m.

The previous record of 101 was set in 1918.

This was also the first day of 2022 that Salt Lake City broke 100 degrees, according to the NWS. It reached triple digits just after 2 p.m.

2:11 pm - 🌡️ There it is - the Salt Lake City airport has reached 100 degrees. #UTwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 12, 2022

Fortunately for those who aren't fans of the desert heat, a strong cold front is forecast to move into the Beehive State Sunday night through Monday morning. It may bring some rain with it as well.

But the relatively cool weather won't last long — a high of 96 is expected Thursday in the Salt Lake area, then up to 99 degrees on Friday. In St. George, Thursday could be as hot as 106 degrees.

Watch the full forecast below: