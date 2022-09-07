Salt Lake City ties all-time record temperature at 107F

SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it simply a "dry heat" just won't cut it as Salt Lake City tied its all-time record for hottest temperature ever on Wednesday.

At 3:30 p.m., the temperature reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit at the National Weather Service measuring station at Salt Lake City International Airport.

It's only the fifth time in history that it's been that hot in Salt Lake City. The previous times came on:

July 26, 1960

July 13, 2002

June 15, 2021

July 17, 2022

On top of the record heat, Wednesday was the 34th time this year that Salt Lake City has reached triple-digit temperatures, continuing to smash the previous record of 21.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service warned that recent high temperatures represent the future for the area.

"The Salt Lake City Airport temperatures represent the environment and land use across this portion of the county. While downtown and other areas may see temperatures that differ by 2-5 degrees, looking at long term trends, temperatures all over the valley are being impacted by a combination of climate change, urbanization, Great Salt Lake levels, and land use changes," wrote in explaining why the measuring station is placed at the airport.

Despite the record, the forecast shows a cool down throughout northern Utah near the end of the week. Temperatures aren't expected to reach much higher than 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and through the weekend.