Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Front included in new Winter Weather Advisory

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of northern Utah and the Wasatch Front has been added to a Winter Weather Advisory that previously stopped short in the central part of the state.

The new advisory, which goes into effect for the northern sections at 7 p.m., says to expect one to four inches of snow along with heavy canyon winds. The advisory will remain through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Strong canyon winds are expected to develop this afternoon and through the overnight hours along the northern Wasatch Front! Localized gusts in excess of 55 mph are expected near Farmington and Logan Canyons, otherwise, gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected near canyons #UTwx pic.twitter.com/ZLHjIkEDAZ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 22, 2022

The National Weather Service said gusts up to 55 mph may be found starting tonight, with the strongest winds near Farmington Canyon.

Areas in the central and southern parts of Utah remain under previously issued warnings and advisories. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued Milford down to the Arizona border, while an Advisory is in place from around Nephi south to Milford.

Snow accumulations up to eight inches are possible for southwest Utah, as well as Zion, Bryce Canyon and Capital Reef national parks and surrounding areas. Other areas under advisories can see as much as five inches of snow in some locations.

All advisories and warnings are set to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are told to use caution while on the road as dangerous conditions could make for hazardous commutes.