Say it ain't snow! Winter finally makes an appearance

After a record-setting month for the warmest December in history, winter has finally made an appearance for the long holiday weekend and will continue to build across Utah’s mountains.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest on the weekend storms by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Snow will continue through early Sunday, with most higher terrain expected to receive 6-12 inches. The upper Cottonwoods and the Bear River Range may see localized totals closer to 2 feet.

Along the Wasatch Front, we've seen rain in the lower valleys with snow along the benches. There is still a good chance of measurable snow late Saturday tonight into early Sunday in those areas, but most valley floors are expected to see less than an inch.

The first storm system is already moving through the state, producing generally light mountain snow and rain at lower elevations.

Precipitation will become more scattered Saturday afternoon, with totals trending toward the lower end of expectations. A second, colder system brushes northern Utah Saturday night into early Sunday, dropping snow levels to valley floors as temperatures drop quickly.

While moisture with the second system is limited, it may be just enough for light valley accumulations, with lake-enhanced snow remaining a low-confidence wildcard.

Temperatures will cool back to near or slightly below seasonal averages this weekend, then hold close to normal early next week as drier weather moves in.

High pressure building over the region will bring quieter conditions, although valley inversions may keep lower elevations from warming much.

There are hints of another pattern change later next week, but confidence is pretty low for now. Stay tuned!