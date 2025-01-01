Nate Larsen

Born and raised in Davis County, Utah has always been home for me. I’m proud to be part of Utah's Weather Authority here at FOX 13, helping keep our communities informed, safe, and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.

I've been a broadcast meteorologist for over 10 years, with my career first starting up north in Idaho. After spending the last three years forecasting here in Salt Lake "across the street," I’m thrilled to now bring my passion for weather to the FOX 13 New team.

When I’m not tracking Utah’s ever-changing skies, I’m usually chasing after my three amazing kids — two boys and a spirited little girl who definitely keeps me on my toes. As a family, we love being active and outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, mountain biking, water sports, or just exploring this beautiful state we all call home, you’ll often find us soaking up everything Utah has to offer.