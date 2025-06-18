Scorching temps bring out Heat Advisory for nearly all of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns won't need a calendar to know that summer has officially arrived; they can simply walk outside on Thursday, as scorching triple-digit temperatures will blanket most of the state, prompting multiple warnings and advisories.

Due to the sweltering forecast, a Heat Advisory has been issued and set to begin at noon Thursday for much of northern Utah and parts of southeastern Utah. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures up to 103 degrees in northern Utah, while southern areas of the state could see high temperatures reaching 105 degrees and possibly higher.

Should temperatures reach triple digits in northern Utah, it will be the first time this year.

The advisory will remain in effect until midnight.

Anyone heading outside should drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun.

A Red Flag Warning for the majority of the state will also go into effect at noon Thursday. Low humidity, combined with strong winds and gusts up to 35 miles per hour, will create critical fire weather conditions.

The Red Flag Warning comes at a time when dozens have wildfires have sparked over the past week in Utah, including the France Canyon Fire near Bryce Canyon National Park that has grown to over 7,000 acres.