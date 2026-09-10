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September Sizzle!

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If you like September, it's easy to see why! Cool mornings and sunny, warm afternoons are on tap for another couple days.

As moisture begins to increase from the southwest, a few scattered storms could pop up across the south & east on Friday.

Strong SW winds are expected across Western Utah Saturday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will likely move in Saturday night and then cross the area on Sunday. It's going to be a mostly dry front. The main impact will be lighter winds and much cooler air spilling in behind it. In fact, temperatures by Sunday could drop about 10-20 degrees lower than Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & still hot. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

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