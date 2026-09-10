September Sizzle!

If you like September, it's easy to see why! Cool mornings and sunny, warm afternoons are on tap for another couple days.

As moisture begins to increase from the southwest, a few scattered storms could pop up across the south & east on Friday.

Strong SW winds are expected across Western Utah Saturday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will likely move in Saturday night and then cross the area on Sunday. It's going to be a mostly dry front. The main impact will be lighter winds and much cooler air spilling in behind it. In fact, temperatures by Sunday could drop about 10-20 degrees lower than Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & still hot. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

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