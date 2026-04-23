Shaking off some AM showers; Then sunshine this afternoon!

Valley rain & mtn. snow will continue into the afternoon across the north. Freezing temps will impact much of Utah tonight & Fri. morning. Another active weather pattern sets up this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers & isolated t-storms, mainly in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & cool. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

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