Showers & t-storms possible statewide today

Monsoon moisture moving north across most of the area will bring a chance of widespread showers & t-storms today. Any storms could bring heavy rain. A drying trend is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers & t-storms possible. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

