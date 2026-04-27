Showery & cool start to the week

A soggy start to the week with valley rain & mountain snow continuing today, mainly across the north. Some valleys drop below freezing tonight. Luckily, warming up for the second half of the week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Rain showers along with a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & cold with a chance of showers. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

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