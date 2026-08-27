Sizzling Today; Soggy by Saturday!

Still hot with thunderstorms becoming more likely today!

Most showers & thunderstorms that develop today will be over the mountains, especially stretching from Central Utah up into the Uintas. There's about 20% chance of t-storms in most valleys. Some of the strongest storms could be over Northern Utah with biggest impact likely strong wind gusts.

It stays hot tomorrow, but increasing moisture & a cold front will bring cooler, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 80.

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