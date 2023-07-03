SLC Airport temporarily grounds all flights amid storms with 70 mph winds

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm moving into the Wasatch Front Monday evening brought winds up to 70 miles per hour, which led to the Salt Lake City International Airport temporarily grounding all flights.

The airport announced around 5:40 p.m. that the Federal Aviation Administration put a "ground stop" on all departures from SLC due to the extreme weather.

Airport officials said flights are expected to resume at about 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings extending from Perry in Box Elder County to Payson in the southern portion of Utah County.

"These storms mean business! Up to 70 mph winds with blowing dust up and down the Wasatch moving east. Take shelter immediately, if outdoors!" the NWS tweeted.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ogden UT, Layton UT and Roy UT until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/tsZEBHcWrn — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 3, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Salt Lake City UT, Layton UT and Bountiful UT until 6:00 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/5Rs0P0NkDJ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 3, 2023