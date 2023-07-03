Watch Now
SLC Airport temporarily grounds all flights amid storms with 70 mph winds

Rick Bowmer/AP
A pilot on Delta Flight 2020 salutes as the plane pulls out from the new terminal at the Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 19:56:48-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm moving into the Wasatch Front Monday evening brought winds up to 70 miles per hour, which led to the Salt Lake City International Airport temporarily grounding all flights.

The airport announced around 5:40 p.m. that the Federal Aviation Administration put a "ground stop" on all departures from SLC due to the extreme weather.

Airport officials said flights are expected to resume at about 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings extending from Perry in Box Elder County to Payson in the southern portion of Utah County.

"These storms mean business! Up to 70 mph winds with blowing dust up and down the Wasatch moving east. Take shelter immediately, if outdoors!" the NWS tweeted.

