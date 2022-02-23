Slick roads, strong winds threaten to make another dicey commute in northern Utah

Much of Utah is under some kind winter weather alert Wednesday morning, setting up the potential for another messy morning commute.

This story will be updated periodically.

6:02 a.m.

Over 6,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without service in northern Utah. Mostly in Salt Lake City and Layton.

The traction law is in effect for both Cottonwood Canyons.

Much of northern Utah and the Wasatch Front was added to the Winter Weather Advisory that previously stopped short in the central part of the state. A High Wind Warning was also issued for Davis, Weber and Cache counties.

