Slight cooldown on the way, but still HOT!

The very warm to hot, stagnant weather pattern continues this upcoming week with highs eventually returning to 100 in Salt Lake City late in the week and exceeding 105 in St. George. It'll be breezy and dry, keeping the fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern Utah through Tuesday night. Reduced air quality will be a concern in northern Utah due to wildfire smoke.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Clear. Smoky. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Smoky. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Smoky. Highs: Mid-90s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Mid-90s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Some smoke. Highs: Around 100.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.