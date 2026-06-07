Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slight cooldown up north, continuing fire risk to the south

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

After a stretch of early summer heat, northern Utah is getting a bit of a breather today. Temperatures across the Wasatch Front will cool closer to seasonal averages, with highs landing near where we’d typically expect for early June.

A few scattered showers are also possible through the day, mainly across northern Utah and higher terrain areas. Don’t expect a washout...more of a 'just enough to ruin the carwash" kind of setup.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the 5 Day rain outlook. Sunday shows a slight chance in northern Utah, with no chance on Monday, followed by a slight chance on Tuesday, while the rest of the week remains mostly sunny and dry. The rain that is coming is expected to be light to moderate.

Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings continue for central and southern Utah through this evening as gusty winds, dry air, and critically dry fuels keep fire danger elevated. Any new fire starts could spread quickly under these conditions.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the areas under red flag warnings, which includes most of central and Southern Utah, extending east into Colorado.

Unfortunately, the fire weather pattern isn’t going anywhere fast. Breezy southwest winds are expected to persist into midweek across central and southern Utah, keeping wildfire concerns high even as northern Utah enjoys slightly cooler conditions.

It’s classic Utah June: a little spring hanging on up north while southern Utah starts auditioning for July.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

DirecTV customers have lost access to FOX 13 and FOX – Here’s how to stay connected