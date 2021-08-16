Smoke on the move

Air quality looks to get worse before it gets better. A northwest flow will move across the state. However, improvements in air quality are expected by mid-week as monsoon moisture moves in, giving the state a chance of rain and thunderstorms. As it pertains to the Parleys Canyon Fire, winds do become a concern during the afternoon hours on Sunday. Winds should subside by Sunday evening.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday night: Smoke. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 90s.