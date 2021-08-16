Watch
Smoke on the move

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 20:31:58-04

Air quality looks to get worse before it gets better. A northwest flow will move across the state. However, improvements in air quality are expected by mid-week as monsoon moisture moves in, giving the state a chance of rain and thunderstorms. As it pertains to the Parleys Canyon Fire, winds do become a concern during the afternoon hours on Sunday. Winds should subside by Sunday evening.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 90s.
Sunday night: Smoke. Lows: Upper 60s.
Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 106.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s
Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Near 105.

