PARK CITY, Utah — A wildfire is burning in Parleys Canyon near Park City Saturday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is recommending all residents of Summit Park to evacuate. State wildfire officials say power lines are also threatened.

The fire is located just off I-80 between mileposts 137 and 138, about seven miles west of the Park City exit.

