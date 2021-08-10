SMOKE STILL LINGERS

Smoke will linger across much of the area today, but gradually decrease during the second half of the week. There's a slight chance of mainly mountain thunderstorms over the southern mountains over the next few days. More moisture will bring a better chance of widespread showers & thunderstorms early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny and smoky. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of late day showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 102.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

