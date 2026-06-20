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Smoky start to the weekend as fire weather conditions continue

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
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It's a hazy start to your Saturday with wildfire smoke blanketing much of northern Utah. South flow in place this morning is bringing up smoke from new fires burning in Central and Southern Utah.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the FOX 13 AirView powered by Tellus. Air quality remains at a Moderate level from Ogden down to Riverton.

A weak cold front moving through northern Utah this afternoon should improve air quality up north but keep smoke impacts over southern Utah into Sunday.

On top of that, critical fire weather conditions continue across parts of central and southern Utah today as gusty winds and very low humidity combine to create dangerous wildfire conditions.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the areas of the state under Red Flag Warnings. Two major swaths of Northwest and Central to Southeast Utah are marked pink.

Northern Utah could see a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly near the Idaho border as the cold front moves through. Most storms will produce little rainfall, but strong wind gusts and dry lightning remain possible.

Behind the front, a brief cooldown arrives through Sunday, but high pressure will rebuild early next week, bringing hotter temperatures and continued dry conditions. By midweek, some valleys, including the Wasatch Front, could see an increased risk of heat-related illness as temperatures climb close to the century mark.

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