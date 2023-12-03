Snow dump in mountains, rain in valleys as storm moves through

SALT LAKE CITY — The storm that was expected to dump a lot of snow in the northern Utah mountains has lived up to its billing as several areas in the Wasatch have received over 3 feet of snow over the weekend.

Alta and Snowbird led the way Sunday morning with 39 inches of snow up in the canyons, with the heaviest part of the storm still to come through noon.

Snow totals as of Sunday morning:



Alta - 39 inches

Snowbird - 39"

Tony Grove - 33"

Brighton - 31"

Solitude - 29"

Much of the northeast part of the state east of the Wasatch Front is still under a Winter Storm Warning. A High Avalanche Danger is also being monitored as snow falls in higher elevations.

Roads in the mountains, especially areas like Park City and Heber Valley, will be slick as snow continues to fall, so drivers are urged to be cautious.

The storm also brought heavy winds, with a gust measured at 109 miles per hour overnight in the upper Cottonwoods, and a 96 mph gust in Weber Canyon.

While ski resorts are jumping for joy in a Winter Wonderland, the valleys are dealing with a rainy Sunday that could last through the day. Winter Weather Advisories for Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties were canceled Saturday.

The front will begin to move out late Sunday with conditions improving overnight and into Monday. As the skies clear early in the week, the coldest temperatures of the season are forecast for most of Utah.

