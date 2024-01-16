Snow during morning commute possible following overnight storm along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight storm along the Wasatch Front is forecast to bring light snow to the area during the Wednesday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for mountain areas through 11 a.m. Thursday.

The chance exists for light snow accumulations in the morning, with the best possibilities for road snow occurring north of Ogden.

Throughout the rest of Wednesday, a mixture of rain and snow will fall on the Wasatch Front, with snow in the northern areas, including the Cache Valley.

Over the next 24 hours, the mountains will receive a heavy dose of snowfall, with locations like Alta forecast to receive over 20 inches of snow through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service believes the Salt Lake Valley to receive, at most, up to 2 inches of snow. Due to the cold temperatures in northern Utah, when the storm arrives overnight, wet snow will fall in the valleys.

As the day moves along into the afternoon, evening commutes could also be affected by precipitation. A Road Weather Alert was posted by the Utah Department of Transportation beginning 2 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday are not expected to match those on Tuesday evening, with highs later in the day rising to the 30s and 40s in northern Utah, and some 50s in the southern part of the state.