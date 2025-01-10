Watch Now
Snow on the way; Get the shovels ready!

A storm moving in tonight will bring snow to Northern & Central Utah. Valleys could get a trace to 2"; several inches are possible in the mountains. Colder, dry weather is expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 30s.
Friday Night: Cloudy with snow showers likely by midnight. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Snow likely in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear & cold.  Lows:  Near 30.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 50s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
