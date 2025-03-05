Snow, rain blast for Utah with up to 3 feet of mountain snow forecast with new storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet another storm system rolling through Utah on Wednesday afternoon will bring heavy snow to the mountains and set up a possible difficult commute the day after.

Valley rain and mountain snow are forecast to begin late Wednesday afternoon and carry on throughout the evening and into the following morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts up to 3 feet of snow for the Upper Cottonwoods, with 1-2 feet expected across other mountain ranges. Periods of snow will continue, with possible valley snow as conditions get colder on Friday morning, before the storm finally moves through.

The snow and rain blast will be a thing of the past by the weekend as temperatures rise and the sun reappears.

Mountain passes and the upper canyons will see heavy road snow throughout the storm, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect traction laws to be enforced on canyon and mountain roads.

Temperatures will drop low enough for snow in parts of southern Utah along Interstate 15 to turn to slush during the early morning hours on Thursday.

The following roads will experience weather-related travel concerns during the storm :

