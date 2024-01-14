Snow, slush persist; 'extraordinarily' dangerous avalanche conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the Salt Lake Valley avoided the worst of the heavy snowfall across northern Utah on Saturday, snow and rain remain in the forecast for Sunday.

Despite the lack of snow in the valleys, large amounts of snowfall in the mountains led the Utah Avalanche Center to declare the avalanche danger as "extreme" and "extraordinarily dangerous."

The Winter Storm Warning has been downgraded to an advisory for areas west of the Wasatch Mountains. A warning continues in place for locations east of the mountains.

Snowfall totals through 5 a.m. Sunday:

38" Brighton Crest

34" Alta Collins

26" Canyons

26" Big Cottonwood Spruces

During the afternoon, the chances for snow and rain in Salt Lake City will increase. The benches could see some snow accumulation through Monday morning.

Those venturing outside the valleys should use extreme caution on the roads and backcountry as driving conditions could be hazardous.

Traction devices are required on canyon roads.

On Sunday, the Utah Avalanche Center issued a warning that natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain and for people to avoid all avalanche terrain. The warnings are in place until 6 a.m. Monday.