Snow to continue Tuesday with warnings, advisories still in effect

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite a morning break, parts of Utah are expected to see snow throughout Tuesday afternoon as winter storm warnings and advisories remain in place.

LIVE RADAR - Track the storm with FOX 13s up-to-the-minute interactive radar

The Wasatch Mountains north of Interstate 80 and the western Uinta Mountains could receive up to an additional 5-10 inches of snow before the alerts expire early Wednesday morning. While not as much as in the higher elevations, valleys in the northern part of the state could also see up to an inch of snow Tuesday.

FOX 13's Dani Ruberti has the latest below on what Utah can expect Tuesday and Wednesday

Utah's Weather Authority | Snow to continue - April 12

Much of Utah experienced snowfall accumulation overnight, with 5 inches reported in Timberline, 4 inches in Holladay and 2 inches at Hill Air Force Base.

Viewer-reported snow totals since Monday :

South Jordan Bench - 5 inches

Tooele - 4 inches

Murray - 3 inches

Logan - 2 inches

Fruitland - 1 inch

With the mountain areas still expected to see some periods of heavy snow, winter driving conditions remain in those areas.

Temperatures are also forecast to be well below average for this time of the year. The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City said temperatures will feel more like mid-February than April, which will result in widespread hard freeze conditions in most valleys.

FREE DOWNLOAD - Utah's Weather Authority app has all the storm information you need

The arrival of rain and snow Monday night was preceded by strong winds throughout Utah. Gusts as much as 75 mph were measured in Signal Peak, while Cedar City experienced a 70 mph wind gust.